Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $463.00

Secure Income REIT Plc (LON:SIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 463 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 460.50 ($6.04), with a volume of 355995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.98).

The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 415.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 3.95 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Secure Income REIT Plc ("SIR") is a specialist UK REIT, investing in real estate assets that provide long term rental income with inflation protection. The Company owns a Â£1.96 billion portfolio at the 30 June 2020 independent external valuation. With net assets of Â£1.25 billion and some Â£220 million of Uncommitted Cash held at 30 June 2020, the Company has been well positioned to provide support to its tenants through the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining its strong financial discipline and balance sheet strength.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.