Security Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security Asset Management lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $309.52. 97,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

