Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.35

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.35 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 196200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.15.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,666,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

