SelfKey Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.76 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

