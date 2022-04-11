Semux 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded down 87% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Semux has traded 80.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $10,565.87 and approximately $11.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00206808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005387 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004904 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002337 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

