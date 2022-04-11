Semux Achieves Market Cap of $10,062.19 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 87.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $10,062.19 and $10.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00207235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007598 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005507 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005024 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

