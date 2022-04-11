Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.35 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.35 million and $4.98 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

