SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 108,088 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 108,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $3,868,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,943. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on S. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.