ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $686.73.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,914,833. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $507.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

