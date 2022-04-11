ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $686.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NOW opened at $507.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 452.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.58.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,914,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

