ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.