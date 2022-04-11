Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.40. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.