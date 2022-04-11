Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Trading Down 7.8%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.
Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZKBF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shizuoka Bank (SZKBF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.