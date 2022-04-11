Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Trading Down 7.8%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZKBF)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

