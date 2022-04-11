Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCTAF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $17.33 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.