Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.38

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 51087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$230.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.62.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

