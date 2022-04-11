Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 14,199 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 183,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.