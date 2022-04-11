Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 24,268 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.69. 323,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

