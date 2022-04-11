Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 8,660 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,950,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 760,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.32. 1,973,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,146. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.