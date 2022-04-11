Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 9,140 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 204.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $96,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.02. 17,162,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,254,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

