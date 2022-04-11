Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.48. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.