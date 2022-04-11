Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 217,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $64.49. 98,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,531. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.