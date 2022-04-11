Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,578,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $350.73. 44,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,518. The company has a market cap of $342.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.22 and its 200-day moving average is $353.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

