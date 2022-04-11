Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,631 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.34. 20,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,258. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

