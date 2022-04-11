Sigma Planning Corp Buys 8,439 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,420. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08.

