Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $46.48. 5,111,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

