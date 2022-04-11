Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. 128,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

