Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SECT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,389 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76.

