Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,769 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 219,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,353. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.