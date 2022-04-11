Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

IYR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.64. 599,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,276,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

