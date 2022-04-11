Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.50 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,315. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

