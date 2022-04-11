Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Paychex stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

