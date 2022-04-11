Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,262,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWRE traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,297. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

