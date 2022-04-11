Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.63% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 386,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 202,479 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,302,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,934,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

ALTL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. 4,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,228. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.