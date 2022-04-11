Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.97 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,824,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $190,381,000 after acquiring an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.82. 270,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.