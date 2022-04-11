Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 6,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 580,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,136,000 after purchasing an additional 406,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.13. 17,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.20 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.49 and its 200-day moving average is $322.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

