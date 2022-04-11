Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.