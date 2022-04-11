Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,288 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 234,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,662,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.85. 165,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,280. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.98 and its 200 day moving average is $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.