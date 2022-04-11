Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 14,342 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $20.53. 4,940,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

