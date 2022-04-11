Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,202 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $169.26. 49,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $176.73.

