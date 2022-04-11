Sigma Planning Corp Sells 23,864 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.12% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.89. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $306.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.