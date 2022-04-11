Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,156 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Shares of MU traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,104,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

