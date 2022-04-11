Sigma Planning Corp Sells 580 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

HON stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,585. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

