Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after acquiring an additional 588,627 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

