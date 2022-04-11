SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.33

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 4328397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

SBEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

