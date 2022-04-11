Simulations Plus, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $988.58 million, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 in the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

