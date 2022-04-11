Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Skillsoft in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.
Skillsoft stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Skillsoft by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
