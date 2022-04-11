SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $125,837.69 and $30,835.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

