Sleep Number Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

