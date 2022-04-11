SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $533,338.46 and approximately $61,562.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.96 or 0.07503803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,870.28 or 0.99960959 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

