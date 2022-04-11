Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday.

Shares of GLE stock traded up €0.39 ($0.43) on Monday, hitting €21.87 ($24.03). The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($46.02) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($57.43). The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.40 and a 200 day moving average of €28.80.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

